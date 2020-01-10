I remember watching a presidential debate back in the 1990s. It was a rather large field of candidates, about a dozen or so.
They were all yapping that the government was taking all their money, 40% to 45% or something like that, except for Ross Perot. He said he would put a flat tax of only 8% on everyone.
I thought “wow, debate over, they are all going to be for him.” Well, they all started screaming at him, “What are you trying to do, rob us blind?”
How could going from 40% to 45% down to 8% be robbing them blind, unless they were actually paying nothing.
Perot was not trying to get rid of rich people. Elizabeth Warren is not trying to get rid of rich people. They just want to level the playing field. They just want them to pay their share, instead of nothing.
But you do the math, and then make your peace with whichever God you choose to worship.
The true God or the golden one. You choose.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
