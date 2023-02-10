The Pennsylvania State Education Association proudly joins educators and support professionals across the nation in celebrating Black History Month.
Throughout this month, Pennsylvania educators will put a special focus on the sizable contributions and achievements of Black Americans in a variety of subjects, including history, literature, science, music and the arts.
This work builds on yearlong efforts to educate students about Black history and culture.
Students of all backgrounds benefit when they are able to learn about the contributions of Black Americans to our nation.
That includes telling the stories of Black Americans that are too often left out of the textbooks.
During this month, we pay tribute to these great Americans and thank them for all that they have done. We share their stories with Pennsylvania’s students so that they will grow up understanding the profound ways that Black Americans have shaped and defined our country.
Rich Askey
President of Pennsylvania State Education Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.