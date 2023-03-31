I want to take this time to thank two people who came into our lives the past two weeks.
The first one was a man who paid for our order at Walmart. We have been blessed to know that there is kindness in today’s troubled world.
The second person is a young mother at the dollar store in the Westmont Plaza who paid for the Hot Wheels that we were buying for our great-grandson.
In the past weeks, we met two good people in our community. When you think of all that is not going right in the world, God sends his angels to show us he is still in control and don’t give up on people in the world.
There is still a lot of love out there. Take the time and pay it forward to others.
Many blessings will come your way.
God bless both of you in your life today and always.
Sara Poplinski
Johnstown
