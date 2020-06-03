My family and I would like to thank all the first responders, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, grocery store workers, trash collectors and borough and township workers for all their hard work in keeping us safe.
We go through our daily lives doing what must be done to keep our families safe while these individuals risk their lives every day.
I had the privilege of being a Navy wife in Norfolk, Virginia, while my husband served in the U.S. Navy. Almost daily, I had to drive to the air field to get to my job, go for groceries, etc.
Ironically, we moved to Phoenixville/Kimberton, which borders on Valley Forge, for his job.
To this day, when I hear a ship’s horn or a buoy bell, my eyes tear up. “Manning the rails” is still my favorite memory. I think of all the souls who lost their lives in battle.
I hope we all paused to remember all the lives lost through these battles, as well as the coronavirus battle.
When I think of the courage of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and all the military leaders of the modern day, I feel fortunate for the past.
Let us move forward with hope and peace to a better future for our children and families.
May we listen to science and sensibility at this time.
God bless America.
Dr. Judith Thomas
Johnstown
