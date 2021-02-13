On Monday, patriotic Americans can reflect on the holiday that we set aside to honor our great American presidents, some of whom were the founding fathers of our nation.
Our government agencies, federal buildings, political offices, state agencies, elected officials, banks, post offices and government employees for the most part will participate in a paid day off.
I certainly am not against a holiday, but I do believe all of the socialist leftist cancel culture folks who are now in charge of the country, who have condoned and encouraged the removal of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln or any other statues from our nation’s rich history and have accused these men of crimes and racist activity should certainly report to work on Monday. They would not want their cancel culture to appear as hypocritical by participating in a taxpayer-funded day off of work.
Everyone else that believes our founding fathers and great presidents knew what they were doing when they formed this great nation in 1776 and don’t want to see our history cancelled or our nation destroyed by socialists, go ahead and enjoy the day off. The rest of you get to work!
Al Thomas
New Florence
