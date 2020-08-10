Families have had to face medical emergencies. At these critical times, we want to get to the best care possible. In emergencies you are only focused on getting the medical care you need as quickly as you possibly can. The last thing being thought about during an emergency is if the doctor you are about to see is in your network and worrying if your insurance company will cover the expenses of your care.
Families like mine and yours all across the country have gone through the pain and trauma of a medical emergency only to face the burden of massive and unexpected medical bills for critical treatment.
Patients should not face dire financial straights because they sought emergency health care.
Some are trying to get Congress to pass rate-setting legislation to solve surprise medical billing problems, but this is not a solution as rate setting will only result in passing costs along to patients in other ways. The right thing to do is to take patients out of the middle of the problem by working with an independent person to solve the problem.
Ask our congressmen to support taking patients out of the middle by passing legislation for Independent Dispute Resolution(IDR). IDR is a bipartisan supported proposal which uses a neutral third-party to determine the fair value of medical services provided.
Cristi Waltz
East Freedom
