After reading Gary Schetrompf’s Readers’ Forum letter (Aug. 23, “Immigrants contribute to Social Security”) of undocumented immigrants contributing $13 billion into Social Security and $3 billion into Medicare, it gave me cause to see how is this possible.
According to him, 8 million out of 11 million illegal and undocumented immigrants work on and off the books.
Without a legal Social Security number, how are they paying into it? The only way I can see is through a criminal act of forgery or theft of a number.
If you need a Social Security number to pay into the system, they must be getting the number illegally by making one up or stealing someone else’s, which are also both crimes.
He further goes on to say, “they are being exploited by employers who want cheap labor that works off the books and no taxes paid.” Another crime committed. Not only are they here illegally, they are continuing to commit crimes.
If we follow through with this criminal pyramid, what we need are more criminals committing more crimes to fix the Social Security system.
He then goes on to say we need to come up with a pathway to citizenship for undocumented workers. We have a pathway to citizenship: coming here legally.
I have a thought. Why not just obey the laws like the citizens are required to do?
P. Richard Brodt
Johnstown
