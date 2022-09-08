It’s way past time for CamTran to do something for the passengers who keep the buses running.
Most of us like shopping and going to doctor’s at the same time. The biggest problem is the schedules. They need to run buses every hour – not one and a half hours or two and a half hours. This is so wrong. Why do we need to wait that long? And we can’t afford a taxi.
During COVID-19, they could have installed baby changers, self-flushing
toilets and replaced sanitizers.
Time to take action on this. We deserve better and would appreciate it.
Karen Layton
Johnstown
Editor’s note: CamTran was asked to respond to the above letter, but they declined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.