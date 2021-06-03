Nothing against prior commuter airlines, but having United Express 50-passenger jet service is a big plus for Johnstown. The service at the terminal also is excellent. I hope more people use it.
George Fattman
Westmont
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 7:18 am
