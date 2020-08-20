Sadly, a puppy mill makes female dogs have litter after litter of puppies to sell.
The workers don’t care about the dogs’ health or treatment, they only care about the money.
The puppies are separated from their mothers, then piled in cages with poor conditions.
Victoria was a German shepherd who was trapped in a puppy mill. She was rescued, but left paralyzed.
Senate Bill 44, also known as Victoria’s Law, was introduced in February 2019.
The bill would not allow pet stores in Pennsylvania to get puppies from puppy mills in other states.
Unfortunately, the bill is currently stuck in the Senate Judiciary committee. Contact Sen. Wayne Langerholc to tell him that you would like this bill to be passed at wlangerholc@pasen.gov or (814) 266-2277.
You could make the world a more loving and humane place for dogs and puppies.
Ruth I. Remillard
Ebensburg
