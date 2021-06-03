What do you know about critical race theory? If you are a parent or a school board member, you need to know.
This Marxist academic programming teaches that all whites are racists, and
one of the ways to fight back is through social justice and equity (equality of outcome.)
To do this, a new wave of racism is invading our schools, businesses and governments. Individual excellence and the content of their character will no longer be used to evaluate your child’s performance in school, athletics, college applications or job selection.
Just look at the United Airlines’ new pilot trainee program selection of 50% women and people of color. When selecting your heart or brain surgeon are you looking for excellence or check-ing a box for race, ethnicity sex or
sexual preference?
Penn State, Pitt and St. Francis already offer this course. But of greater concern is the teaching of our elementary and high school children.
Children who have not yet learned the greatness of our country or their ability to rise to the top to achieve their dreams if they work hard. And that is why the children are being targeted – to create a new America where our founding values mean nothing and everyone is guaranteed the same outcome.
This is not America. Parents and school boards need to scrutinize what is being taught and insist it not include critical race theory.
Karen J. Sroka
Windber
