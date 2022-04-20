The only rights protected are those on the left. It’s a parent’s job to teach his or her children right from wrong, not the school board or teachers predetermining a child’s sexuality.
Parents do not send their children to Pre-K to learn about sex or pick a gender.
The Wonderful World of Disney is wrong. The governor of Florida signed a bill protecting the rights of children, and parents it is not anti-gay.
Our children need protection. When you send your child to school, your child is out of your protection and under the care of strangers whose intentions you do not know.
Children are being taught to be social warriors and racists, not to be just children.
There are honest teachers who are being bullied by the unions and school boards; they must be protected also.
Childhoods are being stolen and wrecked. Children from Pre-K to college must be protected.
Ron Marol
Moxham
