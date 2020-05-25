Ordering churchgoers to “shelter in place” is having an opposite effect. Church doors may be closed, but the church body is actively on the move outside those steepled buildings. Praise the Lord.
It appears God has served the world a serious wake-up call during this pandemic, directing us all to refocus on more important things – such as God and others.
The results are evident. Christian brotherly love is growing and abounding throughout the land. Charitable services and needy support activities are growing. Prayer lines to our Lord are vibrant once again.
The devil would like nothing more than for the church to be idle. The church is the most essential and the most powerful organization on earth. We were called to “Go ...” Matthew 28:19.
We don’t know how many more wakeup calls or even days we might have left, but many Bible scholars are “excited” because they sense Christ’s return is near.
He is coming back for “his bride” (the church) to take us home. A home decorated and adorned far beyond anything we could ever conceive or imagine.
Have you ever said “I do” to Christ’s proposal for salvation? (John 3:16) Even today. Even now, his proposal is freely offered to whosoever will believe.
God’s spirit not only brings you peace, hope and joy, but it generates power and strength (not fear) even in the face of this pandemic? (Ephesians 4:10)
Many church doors are closed, but the spirit is literally moving mountains of supply.
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
