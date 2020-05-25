NACOSKY[mdash] Robert Eugene, 84, Ebensburg, died May 21, 2020. He was born January 26, 1936, in Johnstown, son of the late Thomas and Louise (Slagle) Nacosky. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra (Grubb) Nacosky, sister Kathy Schneider (Ben), brother, Bill Nacosky (Gloria),…