The COVID-19 plague exhibited the good and bad side of Americans. We saw the best quality of compassion, care and love for fellow citizens.
Most states were totally unprepared, but immediate help was given. Thank you and God bless.
Forgive us, Lord, for our shortcomings.
Some nursing homes admitted COVID-19 patients which killed around 25,000 of our seniors. Some nursing home staff brutally beat and abused seniors, also.
Sad also are Democratic governors, drunk with power, disregarding the U.S. Constitution’s First and 14th Amendments.
In Pennsylvanian, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Democratic Supreme Court ignored Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution on religious freedom, which states, “... no human authority, can, in any case whatever, control or interfere with rights of conscience ...”
These tyrants totally ignored the constitutions, causing treason and high crimes to be committed. They think they are above the law. Vote all these slugs out. Forever.
Dennis Mottin
Ebensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.