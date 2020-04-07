What will it take for Trump haters to wake up?
They continue their hate while President Donald Trump keeps doing what is right for America. You can check the facts.
Thanks to Trump, God is back in the White House. He starts his long day praying with his pastor friends.
When Trump has to make a decision, he thinks of America and how it can benefit all of us, contrary to some Readers’ Forum letters.
Writers bringing up his past life is ridiculous. I don’t think there is a politician who hasn’t done something he or she isn’t proud of, and some are still in the Washington swamp.
We have a wake-up call with the pandemic. Could this be chastisement from God? In the past, there have been famines and plagues, including the 1918-1920 Spanish flu. There are three scourges with which God chastises: war, plague and famine.
Could this pandemic be evil agents or the sins of men? Our country thinks it’s OK to kill its newborns and that men can marry men and women can marry women.
God has closed his churches. In Italy, the first time in centuries, churches closed the mother of all churches, St.Peter’s Basilica and its supreme pastor.
I think God is punishing us, but out of love.
He is giving us time to amend and repent our lives. The next one could be worse.
Our best medicine for now is to take a couple deep breaths and pray, pray, pray.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
