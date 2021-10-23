Solar energy is one of the underused energy sources by Pennsylvania. I am proud that I’ve added more sustainable energy by placing solar panels on my roof.
Pennsylvania used to be an energy leader. But we are quickly falling behind other states when it comes to energy technologies of the future, such as solar.
Our legislators have the opportunity right now to champion energy freedom and assist farmers by supporting solar in Pennsylvania. Only 0.5% of our electricity comes from solar. This percent from solar is thanks to our Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard. In May, the AEPS plateaued, leaving us stuck at 0.5%, well behind the rest of the country. We need to increase the AEPS.
Pennsylvania also remains a state without community solar, allowing anyone with an electric bill to subscribe to energy produced by an off-site solar array. Subscribers would lower their electric bills, just like me and many other Pennsylvanians who have installed solar on their homes.
Farmers can lease some of their land to host community solar arrays, gaining a reliable revenue stream for their farms.
Bi-partisan legislation introduced in the Pennsylvania House (HB 1080) and Senate (SB 501) would increase our AEPS solar goal to 5.5% by 2026. And House Bill 1555 would give access to clean energy to everyone, not just some.
All of these bills are stuck currently in Harrisburg. And without us, they will continue to go nowhere fast. Please join me in helping our elected officials see the light.
Devonna Shoemaker
Gallitzin
