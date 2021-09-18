The Johnstown flood is a painful memory for those of us in the region, which is why we should be doing everything in our power to see that it’s not repeated.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida that barged through Pennsylvania recently are a clear reminder that flooding from an accelerating cycle of severe weather and super storms is upon us due to a changing climate.
This came into even sharper
focus for me recently as I worried about my children at school, while I was traveling for work, hours away. Would I need to rush back to get them? If not, who could I send and would they even be able to get through the storm in time?
We have to act on climate right now, especially in Pennsylvania as we are the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the nation.
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently reported that emissions of methane from the oil and gas sector have to be cut substantially if we are to ward off the worst impacts of global warming.
Gov. Tom Wolf is moving to cut methane emissions, but the loophole in his draft rule that would leave half of emissions unchecked has to be closed if the rule is to have teeth. The governor’s climate legacy is on the line if we continue to bear the brunt of a changing climate and worse, saddle our children with an unlivable planet.
Kim Anderson
Ebensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.