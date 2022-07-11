On June 24, the high court voted to change Roe v. Wade on the federal decision and put it onto the states. This didn’t abolish abortion, but lets it up to each state whether to uphold or to denounce this decision.
Right away our president went on TV to denounce this decision and said whatever it takes he will fight this law.
Right behind him were the far-left leaders to back our president and in one case Marie Waters said, “The hell with Supreme Court.”
I thought the Democrats were the party of unity, but it doesn’t seem that is their agenda. Now Chuck Schumer wants to pack the court so their far-left and out of sight reasoning can be accomplished.
Look what has happened since Joe Biden was elected.
This far-left agenda is planned so the middle class and unfortunate people need help with gas and food. The rest of what it takes to live by get help from the government so they will keep the Democrats in power. This must be overturned come November.
One more thought, if the future of our country is decided on the right to kill an unborn baby, we are in trouble.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
