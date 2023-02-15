In Larry Elders’ column of Jan. 13, “Reining in government spending – let’s get real,” he stated, “I’ve never quite understood why all Republicans do not belong to the freedom caucus.”
Actually Elders, who is a wise conservative, knows the answer to his statement.
It’s obvious many Republicans are simply not the loyal conservatives they claim to be, as the freedom caucus members are.
Instead of 20 freedom caucus members objecting to Kevin McCarthy’s speaker position, they should have had 200.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see the Republicans serious about their conservatism and make the point they don’t want ridiculous overspending or another squishy Paul Ryan in leadership ever again.
The Republicans have inherited a yellow-streak of cowards over the years and you can see where it has helped lead our nation.
As senior citizens, we may not have to worry about the financial collapse of our society in our lifetime. But you don’t have to be an expert economist to understand you can’t keep spending, borrowing and printing money and entertaining the lame mentality that everything will work out – it won’t.
We’re in a vicious cycle, where the government entices people with entitlements, thus they vote where they feel their bread is coming from. By the way, that bread is a variety of items, some very questionable. The reining in spending Elders was talking about has turned into a quagmire of programs that politicians ignore, more cowardliness.
The exceptions are the freedom caucus members that seem to understand overspending is helping to destroy our nation.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
