Two concepts that I accept as true: Donald Trump will serve as president until January of next year, and capitalism has served our nation well by providing great wealth to certain people.
The question remains, can our nation overcome the division that exists between Democrats and Republicans, people of European descent and people of color, environmentalists and those who resist their efforts, and finally, between capitalists and those who embrace a system of more fully sharing wealth with the significant members of our society who have economic need and human suffering?
Our history demonstrates that our society, and more specifically, our various governmental and economic bodies, have done a poor job of addressing those issues outlined above.
Our divisions, conflicts and level of rancor between competing factions demonstrates that reality.
What will become of our republic?
Many people are concerned that the problems and issues we face will continue to have a negative impact on our social fiber.
We need to recognize that our higher power (almighty God or whoever we might call upon), has the answer to this complex problem.
That having been said, we mortals are left to try to enact a solution to our issues.
As past and present events have proven, we cannot act upon sheer economic or political power to take a path that will disadvantage a significant portion of our society.
With the wisdom from our higher powers, we can be guided toward effective leadership – not just political or economic victory.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
