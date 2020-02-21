In his State Of The Union address, President Donald Trump said, “the years of economic decay are over ... I moved rapidly to revive the economy.” He inherited an economy that grew eight consecutive years before he took office.

He didn’t say:

• Job growth during Barack Obama’s last three years exceeded Trump’s first three years.

• Newsweek reported 11 coal companies declared bankruptcy since he took office.

• 595 farmers filed for bankruptcy in 2019. Billions of dollars in government bailouts failed to cover his trade war related losses.

• Many steel plants were idled with thousands of layoffs.

• Nine states, including Pennsylvania, have economies that are expected to shrink in 2020.

• Health care costs are rising faster than wages. Millions have lost their insurance. Trump’s determined to repeal protections for pre-existing conditions.

• Most workers live paycheck to paycheck. Forty percent don’t have $400 for emergencies. Household debt exceeds $14 trillion.

• The income inequality gap is expanding between the rich and poor.

• While the stock market is climbing, half of Americans don’t own stocks.

• More Americans are dying from deaths of despair (suicides, drugs and alcohol).

• The national debt should not be skyrocketing when unemployment is 3.6%.

• In Switzerland last month, Trump acknowledged, if re-elected, he’ll seek to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The outlook doesn’t bode well for our country and future generations.

Carl Concel

Johnstown

Tags

Recommended for you