In his State Of The Union address, President Donald Trump said, “the years of economic decay are over ... I moved rapidly to revive the economy.” He inherited an economy that grew eight consecutive years before he took office.
He didn’t say:
• Job growth during Barack Obama’s last three years exceeded Trump’s first three years.
• Newsweek reported 11 coal companies declared bankruptcy since he took office.
• 595 farmers filed for bankruptcy in 2019. Billions of dollars in government bailouts failed to cover his trade war related losses.
• Many steel plants were idled with thousands of layoffs.
• Nine states, including Pennsylvania, have economies that are expected to shrink in 2020.
• Health care costs are rising faster than wages. Millions have lost their insurance. Trump’s determined to repeal protections for pre-existing conditions.
• Most workers live paycheck to paycheck. Forty percent don’t have $400 for emergencies. Household debt exceeds $14 trillion.
• The income inequality gap is expanding between the rich and poor.
• While the stock market is climbing, half of Americans don’t own stocks.
• More Americans are dying from deaths of despair (suicides, drugs and alcohol).
• The national debt should not be skyrocketing when unemployment is 3.6%.
• In Switzerland last month, Trump acknowledged, if re-elected, he’ll seek to cut Social Security and Medicare.
The outlook doesn’t bode well for our country and future generations.
Carl Concel
Johnstown
