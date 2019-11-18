At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the Armistice ending World War I was signed. In 1938, legislation was passed declaring Nov. 11 as Armistice Day.
This holiday was set aside to honor Americans who fought in World War I. By 1954 (after both World War II and the Korean War), President Dwight Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day, thus honoring all living veterans who served our country.
As we reflect upon the many blessings and privileges we have here in America, it is essential to recognize the efforts and service of our veterans.
The brave men and women who served our country put their own safety and well-being aside, in order to protect our liberty and freedom.
On Nov. 2, the Legion family of Richland American Legion Post 849 was privileged to host a luncheon and social, honoring veterans from the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.
The veterans enjoyed a delicious meal, music, fellowship and a chance to speak as living historians.
For veterans who reside within the confines of the home, it is critically important that they are given the opportunity to socialize and share their stories with those who may not otherwise realize the significance of their sacrifices.
The smiles and thank yous from the veterans indicated that the day was a success, for all. It is our sincere hope that future events, such as this, can continue to honor our veterans in the manner they so richly deserve.
Nancy Gilbert
Johnstown
