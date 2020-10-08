To our active duty and reserve military members and our 18 million veterans, your country is so grateful for your valor, sacrifice and the honor with which you serve or served. We offer our thanks to you and your families always.
Recently, it was disclosed by The Atlantic that President Donald Trump canceled a trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018. He chose not to go because he did not believe it was important to honor American War dead and asked senior staff members, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”
He also referred to 1,800 Marines who were killed at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed. These brave soldiers chose to serve their country and lay down their lives for a cause much larger than themselves. We know he avoided serving his country when he had that opportunity and cannot understand selflessness.
Veterans have told me that they bear allegiance to the commander-in-chief as part of their oath, but shouldn’t that respect and honor be mutual?
You are America’s beloved sons and daughters, and we are so grateful for your service. You are not, never were or will be “losers and suckers. Thank you for making America great.
Deborah Cook
Central City
