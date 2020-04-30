I agree with E.J. Mostoller’s Readers’ Forum letter on April 23, “Virus also seems to affect officials’ brains.” This so true.
Public officials and politicians need to forget their different parties and work for the good of all people regardless of their political parties.
One nation under God. Not one nation under the Democrats or not one nation under the Republicans.
Let us pull together as one nation, not one nation divided. We need to work together not against each other.
Joanne Jurestovsky
Johnstown
