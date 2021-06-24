The Tribune-Democrat felt the need, once again, to publish a defense of media fairness (Matthew Jordan’s “Emily Wilder and journalism’s longstanding Achilles’ heel” on June 11); perhaps they protest too much.
Just 7% of news people self-identify as Republican, and the big news agencies are centered in very blue cities. Only 10% of Republicans have faith in national reporting, compared to 36% of Independents, and 73% of Democrats. A sizeable chunk of the population has simply stopped believing what they hear from the heritage media, or the wire services.
Why might that be? Perhaps the trumped-up (sorry!) Russian collusion narrative, the Wuhan lab leak, the “no vaccine in a year,” the Lafayette park hoax, the bounties on American soldiers?
The total unwillingness of one party to accept the outcome of the 2016 election for four years; with such resistance endlessly reported as noble work? Even reputed fact checkers have been caught wrong. Repeatedly.
Newsrooms like to think they are unbiased, simply because there is no one there with a different view. Thus, our former president made “fake news” an easy response, even on those occasions when the media had it right.
Our media are at a crossroads. Can they police themselves and get back to some degree of evenhandedness? Or just keep publishing articles protesting their innocence? Many of us don’t listen any more.
More likely, we have to acknowledge the rebirth of Yellow Journalism, with wholly partisan sources of news. We will tune in to be affirmed, not informed.
David Folan
Johnstown
