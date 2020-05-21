In place of bragging, bickering and babbling from the safety of the White House lectern, the dear leader should demonstrate his no-mask machismo by visiting a New York hospital.
Or, better yet, lead by example rather than senseless musing.
He might follow his own scientific advice and have an injection of toilet bowl cleaner in each buttock, followed by a cleansing bleach enema, concluding with insertion of an endoscopic sun lamp, to provide a little healthy UV where “the sun don’t shine.”
His mindless worshipers could cheer his uncharacteristic courage, then celebrate his COVID-free condition while reminding each other that internal disinfecting was suggested by their adored “stable genius” hisself. It’s on video.
Al Kalina
Johnstown
