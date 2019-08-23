It’s like a script: After a newsworthy shooting the media and politicians scrambled to blame the gun for the violence and explain how gun control will save us all. I say newsworthy only because when 50 people get shot over a weekend in already gun-controlled Chicago, that news is never heard.
I used to wonder why the blame always came and was always the same, but after a little examination it has become crystal clear.
Politicians and the media have systematically dismantled our culture. Life has no meaning, there is no respect for self, others, laws, or right and wrong. God has been removed from school and everyday life and replaced with the mantra that “if it feels good, do it” and whatever someone feels is acceptable. Politicians and the media have to quickly blame something else before the simple truth becomes clear that it’s their fault.
The simple truth is that a gun is not the problem. The culture with a lack of a moral compass created by those who should be leading and protecting it is the problem. Until there is accountability for the person committing the violence and for the people and organizations who have created the culture that encourages it, there will be no solution.
The attempts at distraction from the real cause of the problems need to be not tolerated and ignored. Demand that our leaders provide direction to our aimless society and take responsibility for their failings.
Tim Wedding
Johnstown
