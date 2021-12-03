The true insurrection sits in Washington, D.C., in the Democratic Congress and President Joe Biden and his gang of socialists.
Recent crises were planned to keep themselves in power and subjugate the American people and control all voting.
You didn’t think that all those mandates were about COVID-19 did you?
They were about control.
The Democrats keep talking about amnesty for illegals – is that for the ones here already or the ones in the caravans?
While we fought the Koran War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War, communists were being let in the back door.
Only American citizens are allowed to vote and ID should be required.
This country stands for freedom and fair play. We must stand with God, our family and country or we lose everything.
Ron Marol
Moxham
