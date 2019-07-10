The free world recently finished commemorating the survivors from every nation who participated in the D-Day invasion for their courage and sacrifices.
All branches of the U.S. military played a major role in the success of this event, which set a new path for world history.
The remarkable courage, determination and fighting spirit of the American young men and women of that generation should never be forgotten. Seventy-five years from now, how will Americans and the world remember the U.S. presidential election of 2016? An event that can easily alter the course of this great country’s future. We all know Russia meddled in our election.
Vladimir Putin said he preferred Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, but I don’t think he cared who got elected.
His goal was to create chaos and political unrest in the world’s greatest democracy. He wanted to divide our country – Republicans vs. Democrats, conservatives vs. liberals, socialists vs. capitalists, whites vs. blacks. Sadly, his plan is working.
Every step of the way since the election, liberal Democratic leaders, paid professional protesters, left-wing pundits, news media, celebrities and elitists just keep stirring the cauldron. They are being aided and abetted by Trump, the world’s most vicious counter puncher.
As we move toward the 2020 election, I’m concerned about how deadly this divide will become. Now is the time for political leaders, at all levels of government, to become true leaders. Even duct tape cannot fix stupid, it can only muffle the sound.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.