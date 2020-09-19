In 1969, John Lennon recorded the song “Give Peace A Chance.”
There are many people who believe the path to happiness is peace and harmony.
And did you know that the word peace is mentioned in the Bible more than 400 times?
In the past four years, a lot of us have lost our peace and replaced it with stress.
Stress over our elections, our pandemic, gun rights, statues, flags, police and even tweets. Let’s face it, we are no longer a nation at peace.
So, where do we turn to restore our peace?
Mark Twain said, “The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.”
So who do we vote for in November? Albert Einstein said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and expecting different results.”
When our leaders fail to bring calmness and unity, chaos and division takeover. Vladimir Putin knows this all too well.
He loves our chaos, and chaos will and has taken a nation down.
If our leaders cannot find a way to address the concerns of the American people peacefully, we all lose.
You know, there’s another great song with a great line and it goes, “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.”
I will be voting for peace this November.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
