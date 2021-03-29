Here we go again another killing spree that didn't need to happen. Ten innocent people killed and one of them a brave police officer with seven children who now have no father.
What a heart-breaker.
Out come: The politicians who know very little about guns except that they have bodyguards with guns now want to make it tougher on the good guy that wants to protect his family.
There is only one way to stop the coward killers. Place an armed guard in a visible position where he can be seen. This is the last thing a bad guy with a gun wants to see.
Calls to 911 take time. With a guard their lives are saved. Police will arrive as soon as they can.
These are very different times in our country. Our business, homes, churches, schools and government buildings all need protected.
Laws will never work if bad guys don't follow them.
Maybe the gun dealer who sold the gun should have thought twice about that.
Don't mess with the Second Amendment. Our founders knew why they needed it and we need it today.
American civilians own 393 million guns, ranking the U.S. No. 1 in firearms per capita, as of Sept. 18, 2020. And the government wants to take these away.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
