February is Black History Month, and the Rev. Martin Luther King is one of the many contributors to shine a light on black history. Commonly known because he was a reverend, he is being studied more because of his political stances.
Coming more from a strict religious background, his political contributions were unknown.
You can’t watch everything that is produced on TV and gain a clear perspective on King.
PutpeoplefirstPA.org is a new force that is based largely on the teachings of King. The website was identified as one of King’s expressions and served as a catalyst to help a group of people who have a concern with the working class, the poor dispossessed. Another positive is the Poor Peoples Campaign. It is worth the effort to check out these organizations.
There are many liberals who explore the Bible, manifestos and numerous forms of written lectures, documents penned for social reform. I thank our Holy God for his Holy Spirit, who is ever-present no matter what the circumstances may be.
With proper stimuli, there can be positive results.
“The dispossessed of this nation – both white and Negro – live in a cruelly unjust society. ... There are millions of people in this country who have very little or even nothing to lose. If they can be helped to take action together, they will do so with a freedom and a power that will be a new and unsettling force in our complacent national life.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Rev. Calvin Hart
Johnstown
