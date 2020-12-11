The Mount Union Cemetery, like so many other organizations, lacks volunteer help. The cemetery, located in Summerhill Township, is currently managed by a non-profit corporation that has done a very good job of managing the property and resources.
The cemetery has been in existence since the late 1800s and in the mid 1950s had a hundred or more members in the nonprofit corporation. Most of those people have passed away. There are currently only five members of the association (corporation) and they wish to retire as they are getting older and experiencing health issues.
During the past four to five years, the association members have taken various actions to attract new members. None of these efforts have attracted volunteers. An overture to a small church in the area was unsuccessful.
The cemetery takes very little time to manage. As the secretary, I spend less than five hours per year on the work that I do. The other members say the same.
Grass cutting is done under a contract with a lawn care service. On average, there is only one burial per year.
Without new volunteers, the association has now begun to research how to discontinue its nonprofit corporation.
That action will result in the cemetery being abandoned. This is a very difficult step for the remaining members to take.
If you are moved to assist in keeping the cemetery active, please contact one of the following members: Paulette Vandzura at 814-736-3478 or the association president at 814-495-5281.
Paulette Vandzura
Portage
