As Gov. Josh Shapiro still supports a voucher program, I want to clarify inaccuracies stated in a Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 11 by Richard Bloom, “School vouchers aren’t for everyone.”
First, “the proposed vouchers will only help the wealthy” is erroneous. PASS Program vouchers benefit families earning below 250% of the federal poverty levels: $75,000 annually for a family of four.
Cambria County ranks 44th of 67 counties by per-capita income at just $49,472 per resident.
Department of Labor and Industry statistics and basic math show that vouchers benefit low and lower-middle-class families.
Second, “vouchers leave average or special needs students behind” is also incorrect. The PASS proposal included an additional $5,000 for special education students on top of the amount used toward tuition at non-public schools.
Income and school district performance are the only eligibility criteria; academic reviews are not used.
Finally, regarding the assumption that removing students from poorly performing schools reduces funding, multiple studies have concluded that an enrollment shift would lessen the strain on the public school system, thus saving them money. Furthermore, the school voucher program is not an avenue for Pennsylvanians to opt out of paying school taxes.
I agree that school vouchers aren’t for everyone.
Most students thrive at their local public schools. For those who don’t – be it due to a disability, emotional need or academic excellence – we owe it to them to provide options that will support their learning success.
Apryl Dolgas
Johnstown
