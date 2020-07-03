I would like to thank everyone who has reached out and given support to my wife and I.
Recently, there was a meeting held to discuss the banning of the Confederate flag being flown at Ebensburg events.
We felt very strongly that regardless of which flag was being flown, it is the right of any American to represent his or her beliefs.
We attended the meeting only to simply voice our concerns over starting a precedent of banning symbols people find offensive, and we personally felt this could cause a spiraling effect whereby anything found offensive could be banned.
Due to not being in agreement with the group, this was turned around into being a racial issue, which was certainly not our intent.
At this meeting, we were confronted by an attorney who challenged us to trade places with her, take on her skin color and walk in her shoes. She expected us to stand at this point, which we did not, and I made a comment that is backed by statistical data from the FBI.
Due to us opposing the agenda started by a non-native of Ebensburg, we have received some backlash on social media.
However, this was misconstrued. This was never our intent.
Charles Bagley
Ebensburg
