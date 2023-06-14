I understand how stressful tax season can be for hardworking families and small businesses. I am troubled to hear that there are ongoing discussions down in Washington, D.C., that would create an IRS-run tax preparation service.
A tax preparation system managed by the IRS would create an obvious conflict of interest as the IRS would be responsible for collecting taxes and providing taxpayers with the means to file their taxes.
This could potentially result in the IRS targeting taxpayers for audits or enforcement actions, which would violate taxpayers’ privacy and erode trust in the IRS.
This is why many taxpayers in Pennsylvania and elsewhere use free or low-cost online tools or local accountants during tax season, as these private sector services have a duty to advocate for their clients.
The proposed system would also put a strain on the operations of the IRS which already has operating issues.
Last year, the private information of 112,000 taxpayers, including Social Security numbers and banking information was released accidentally. And in 2015, the personal information of more than 700,000 taxpayers was accessed by hackers.
At its current capacity, the IRS can barely handle the volume of information that it maintains, putting people’s information at risk.
I urge Sen. Bob Casey and other federal elected officials to stand up and protect their constituents by opposing an IRS-run tax preparation system.
Matthew Kearney
Cresson
