The U.S. House of Representatives Bill HR 127 Sabina Sheikh Firearms Licensing Bill calls for a licensing fee of $800 for each firearm owner. The license must be renewed periodically (unknown if fee is charged for each renewal).
The licensees must go through a background check. Everyone residing in his/her household must get a psychiatric evaluation by a licensed psychologist (I imagine gun owed pays for it). A 24-hour federally approved firearms training course (I imagine gun owner pays for this) and all family members residing in your household and three friends will be interviewed.
Each gun must be reported including the manufacture, model number, serial number, date purchased and purchase location; how it will be securely stored; and a list of anyone who it may be loaned to.
The program will be administered by the Attorney General’s Office, not the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. (President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general is Judge Merritt Garland who is anti-gun.)
There are too many restrictions on the firearms themselves to list here.
Please contact your representative to voice your opposition. John Joyce at johnjoyce.house.gov or by phone, 202-225-2431 or 814-485-6020. Or Congressman Glenn Thompson at thompson.house.gov or by phone, 202-225-5121 or 814-419-8583.
Wayne Lear
Meyersdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.