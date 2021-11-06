During the past several years, the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors® has made a concerted effort to promote the qualities of the city of Johnstown, helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership.
The city of Johnstown’s housing market is thriving with home sales up nearly 14% during the past four years.
The median sales price has increased nearly 60% in that same timeframe and homes are on the market for just an average of 86 days.
These statistics undermine a recent comment made by an elected city official falsely claiming that people aren’t buying homes within the city and that it has something to do with Realtors.
Realtors care about and invest in the communities where we live and that we serve.
And it’s unfortunate when elected officials claim that all Realtors are somehow responsible for people not choosing to live within the city – a city that recently passed a referendum allowing its city manager to live outside its boundaries.
People choose their homes for a variety of reasons, including home features, location and tax rates.
The city tax rates are the highest in the area and the city recently suggested doubling the realty transfer tax, a move that the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors strongly opposed because this would further impede many buyers from being able to afford to buy a home in the city.
The Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors welcomes the opportunity to work with Johnstown officials to expand housing opportunities within the city.
Quenna Smith
Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors President
Della D. Csehoski
Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors CEO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.