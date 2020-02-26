I realize that on any other page in this newspaper, presentation of facts must be vigorously tested to ensure dissemination of truth. I also realize that on an opinion page, some liberties must be granted to authors regarding the facts they claim to ensure that a diversity of opinion is heard.
This is especially true of the Readers’ Forum section, where you have no publication rules even addressing the veracity of any facts claimed.
However, absent any stated rules, I wonder if guest opinion writers are held to a higher standard? Is there any attempt to check factual claims from these writers before publishing their work? I ask this because on several occasions recently, you have printed opinion pieces from local writers which are replete with untruths – not unpopular or questionable opinions, but outright, and at times obvious misstatements of facts.
For example, in the Feb. 2 edition, former CEO of WJAC-TV James Edwards, Sr. (who I would assume has some experience with fact-checking) made several false statements regarding policy proposals of Democratic presidential candidates.
Again, I don’t mean the wisdom or viability of those proposals, I mean basic factual errors such as who proposed what or even which candidates remain in the race.
We are living in a perilous time when a war is being waged on objective truth. As a faithful reader of this newspaper, I’m asking for some clarification from you as to what role facts play on this page or whether they matter at all.
Norman D. Ploom
Ebensburg
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat expects guest-columnist submissions to be accurate and thoroughly researched.
