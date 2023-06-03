After Christs’ death on the cross, Jesus rose to heaven to begin the final phase of his ministry as our high priest in the heavenly sanctuary (Hebrews 4:14-16).
There is no sanctuary on the earth now since the Roman army destroyed it in 70 A.D. Jesus predicted this, telling his disciples there will not be one stone left upon another.
The Bible says that the earthly sanctuary was made according to the pattern of God’s heavenly sanctuary from above, which was not made by hands, but the Lord himself (Hebrews 8:1-5).
The Bible says in Daniel 8:14 that the heavenly sanctuary needs to be cleaned by Jesus our high priest by the blood of his sacrifice to remove all sin in heaven. This requires judgment of all the books of heaven, where all our sins are recorded (Hebrews 9:22-28).
Only the blood of Jesus – our high priest – can remove our sins in heaven.
This judgment began in the heavenly sanctuary when the books were opened and will close before the coming of Christ (Daniel 7:9, 10, 13 and 22).
Judgment will begin with the house of God from all ages, starting with the dead then moving on to the living. When every case is decided, Christ will come.
Those who overcome in this life with Christ’s help by His blood will meet the requirements for heaven. Those who don’t, their names will be blotted out of the Book of Life (Revelations 3:5).
Jesus loves all of us and longs to intercede on our behalf for He will not forsake you.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
