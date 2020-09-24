There are many who are experiencing loss right now. But the greatest loss is that of faith, hope and love. During difficult times, we all wrestle with this. I want to reassure you that it is not something new to our human experience, nor is it a surprise to God. Loss always comes before restoration, but why? Because of our false perspective on it. Never let anyone convince you that faith comes from being a “good” Christian, it does not.
Faith is not something that comes from ourselves, it is a gift of God both to have and to apply to our circumstances.
If you have lost your faith or hope you are not a bad person, you are a needy person. Go to God and ask him to give you the divine faith that only he can supply.
It is the kind of faith that goes beyond believing in God.
It receives from God all he has promised so we can put into action his purpose and plan for our lives. God can restore everything you have lost.
In Joel 2:25: “God will restore everything you lost, the wasted years, your resources, your relationships, your hope, health, joy and faith. But you must go to him, confess that you are in need and ask him to do it.”
In Ephesians 2:8-9: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that, not of yourselves. It is the gift of God not of works lest any man should boast.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
