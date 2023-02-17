Recently, I was approached by an individual requesting my signature on their petition as a candidate for Judge of Cambria County Court of Common Pleas. The individual was a Republican and was cross-filing on both the Democratic and Republican party petitions.
Voters registered as Independent or in other parties do not have a say in primary elections.
Pennsylvania allows candidates to cross-file petitions in multiple parties.
This is also a more subtle form of disenfranchisement as a candidate can win the primary in both parties.
This eliminates a fall election where all registered voters get a change to decide who wins.
The 2015 election for Court of Common Pleas Judge position graphically illustrates this with candidates Tamara Bernstein, Tom Swope and Gary Jubus who all crossed-filed petitions.
Bernstein won the primary with a total of 8,295 Democrat and Republican votes, eliminating a fall election.
The 8,295 votes only represent 38% of the 23,468 votes cast for the office. More amazingly 8,295 votes only represent 10.9% of the 81,573 total registered voters, leaving an additional 58,105, 89.1% registered voters with no voice in the fall elections.
Historically, primary elections have low voter turnout, but cross-filing and closed primaries should not remove your choice to vote for or against a candidate.
I doubt our founding fathers envision this type of electoral system manipulation.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
