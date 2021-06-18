I was going to write about Jim Scofield’s diatribe June 9, but then Dennis C. Simmons summed that up on June 11 with his Readers’ Forum letter.
Then I was going to write about the ridiculousness of Sen. Wayne Langerholc and federal ideas about charging by the mile for taxes. They really want us to stay home.
So, then, I see The Galleria, under
tax sale, is in danger of going the way of many other stores because of online shopping.
It is sad to see how far we as a nation, state and county have fallen prey to the super rich tech giants and online shopping.
Yes, it is convenient, but soon the next generation may realize when they get in their cars that there is nowhere to go, unless you ride a bike or kayak.
We need to save The Galleria. Vision 2025 is focusing on reinventing Johnstown as a tourist mecca.
If we have any chance of achieving
that, there needs to be a shopping attraction.
My brother, who lives in lower Maryland, use to come to Johnstown to do Christmas shopping and visit other attractions in the area.
He has not been here for several years, no point.
The mall needs stores such as Target, Nordstrom’s, Macy’s, along with specialty stores. Instead, I see a mall getting ready to close.
If we lose our mall, we will lose other businesses that could possibly relocate to this area.
I don’t know the solution but we need to start searching, before it goes the way of Glosser Brothers, Penn Traffic and the Richland Mall.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
