The Migrant Protection Protocol was implemented in 2019, and required asylum seekers to stay on the Mexican side of the U.S. boarder whole awaiting immigration court proceedings. The Biden administration officially ended it. By stopping construction of the wall and ending this policy, they opened the door to illegal immigration at the southern border.
The magazine of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) featured an article in the July edition titled “Biden’s Catastrophe – no end in sight” outlines in detail the total failure at the southern border.
A conservative publication that has been covering the border problem since the Biden administration took over is the weekly Epoch Times newspaper. These two sources gives a complete picture of the failures. When Biden finally realized there was a problem, he assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to address the issues. It has been two months and she still hasn’t visited the border, explaining in an interview that she wasn’t interested in a “photo op.” To be clear, you can’t fix a problem if you don’t observe it in person and speak to those in charge of securing the border.
In March 2021, U.S. Customs and Boarder Patrol encountered 172,000 migrants, a 71% jump over February. If this happened under the Trump presidency, the Democrats would probably have initiated another impeachment process.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.