Choices – one of the benefits of freedom. Soon we get to choose, so what do you think?
Would you prefer the party that fights and bickers among itself to try to get the best deal possible to benefit the most?
Or the one where the members resemble mindless robots fearful to challenge party bosses whose aim is to benefit the few.
I guess I’ll go with the fighters, never considering myself a yes-man to the party elite.
Bill Weible
Johnstown
