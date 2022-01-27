Getting old is not always the best years of your life. When we start to have some medical problems, some loved ones decide to put you in a home. Then you have some loved ones who forget all about you. No visits or phone calls. They believe all your needs are being met at the home.
Two of my friends, Jim and Maryann, took care of their 93-year-old father to the bitter end. He was having some heart problems, so they took him to the hospital two different times.
On the first visit, they were told they could not get what they needed to fix it.
On the second visit, they were told that there was not enough staff. When your loved one needs 24/7 care, you don’t have much choice.
Then it comes down to the money and trying to find a place that will take them.
Their father was part of the greatest generation. That was a term they used for the ones who fought in World War II and lived through the Great Depression.
They gave up everything for our freedom. Can you imagine what life would be like if America lost that war?
That is why people, like their father, deserve the utmost respect. When they are in a nursing home, you don’t give up on them. You need to make their remaining years as comfortable as possible.
I can’t imagine the heartache they felt after putting their father in a home. They are the ones who took care of us for the first part of our life, it is only right that we take care of them for the last part of their life.
Remember, one day you will be old.
Robert C. Hill
East Taylor Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.