Nick Russian’s Readers’ Forum letter Aug. 3, “EVs recharge batteries while traveling” responding to my letter on July 8 was about lies, we, as Americans, are being told and was rhetorical.
Many things we thought impossible, even 10 years ago, are now mainstream such as digital TVs or cell phones, and 150 years ago, a horse-drawn carriage was high tech.
Transplants, flying and spaceships were a thing of science fiction. Even now, we have self-driven automobiles.
Scientific research is finding uses for computer chips to be implanted to fight diseases such as ALS. We may, at some point, become hybrids at birth, no need for schools.
A self-recharging vehicle will come someday, just as soon as the government can figure out how to tax its use, manufacturers can make a profit from its use and it has a limited lifespan so it can be replaced.
Nothing is impossible. Some day we will achieve world peace and racism and crime will be programmed out of our lives.
Politicians will be forbidden to lie, scam and use trickery to make themselves rich.
I won’t be here, but, some day we will live in peace worldwide.
We will figure it out; no luck needed.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
