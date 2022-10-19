When you vote, please vote with your heart. It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican.
• Vote for what is best for your country and the people.
• Vote for your children and grandchildren.
• Vote for principles, morales and values.
• Vote for consequences and most of al freedom.
Do not put your party above your country and family. Do what is best for the people and the future of America.
God bless the U.S.A.
Don Miller
Johnstown
