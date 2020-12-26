Without morality, fact or evidence, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-15th Congressional District and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-35th Senatorial District, agreed with Texas in an amicus curiae to have votes from Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and their own state of Pennsylvania, thrown out.
They first cowered, then genuflected to an audience of one in agreeing to disenfranchise the most sovereign right of every American, the vote. Similar to what a dictator, and their cadre of worshipers, would try to do when they lose a fair general election. Mind you, this action was determined by members of both parties to be impotent and fundamentally seditious.
Dictators and their entourage are moral degenerates, tyrannical and cowards who attempt to hide behind authoritarian policies and now so are Joyce, Thompson, Langerholc, et al.
Francis Beaujon
Johnstown
