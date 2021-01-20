In 1995 as I opened my taxidermy-guide business, a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer walked into my shop and introduced himself.
To this day, I never saw him smile as we were friends over the years. But he was a godsend to Somerset County. We worked together at times as he carried out his duties, and in my opinion, the men who follow him have big shoes to fill.
He went into other branches of the PGC during the years and we didn’t talk much after that.
The men who took his place, Zack Edwards and Travis Anderson, are doing a great job. Maybe a little of him rubbed off on them as it did on me.
A few weeks ago, he and Edwards walked into my shop. He said he stopped to tell me he was going to retire soon. He thanked me for our past and I think he smiled a few times under his mask as we talked.
I know all hunters don’t like him because he did his job. But I am proud to have known the man. I hope we were friends in a way.
Others will try to fill his shoes as best as they can. But to me, there is only one Scott Tomlinson and I wish him well in his retirement and God’s blessings be with him. I thank God for the opportunity to have met him.
He doesn’t know it, but he changed my life in some ways.
Thanks, Scott.
Grant L. Shaffer
Windber
